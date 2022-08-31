Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Arson suspect arrested in relation to string of fires in Cloverdale, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:58 am
A Cloverdale woman has been arrested in connection with four brush fires in the area that appear to have been 'deliberately started' on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
A Cloverdale woman has been arrested in connection with four brush fires in the area that appear to have been 'deliberately started' on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Global News

Surrey RCMP said investigators have arrested a 54-year-old woman they believe to be connected to a string of fires earlier this month.

In mid-August, Surrey RCMP and firefighters were called to four brush fires they say appeared to have been deliberately started in the Cloverdale area.

Read more: 4 brush fires that appear ‘deliberately started’ in Cloverdale, B.C. area prompt investigation

The woman was arrested on Aug. 26 after a search warrant was conducted at a home in the Cloverdale area.

“Investigators are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges in relation to this string of fires,” said Surrey RCMP officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Although a suspect has been identified, we are still encouraging everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been released back into the public, according to police.

Read more: Vancouver police investigate threats of arson against homeless in Downtown Eastside

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, around 2 a.m., police and the Surrey Fire Service attended four fires in Cloverdale.

Police said the blazes took place near 177B Street and 58A Avenue, 176A and 59 Avenue, the 17300 block of 60 Avenue, and the 17200 block of 61 Avenue.

Click to play video: 'String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation' String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation
String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation – Aug 17, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagArson tagSurrey RCMP tagArrested tagbrush fire tagCloverdale tagSurrey fire tagBrush fires tagSurrey Fire Service tagArson suspect arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers