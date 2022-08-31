Arson suspect arrested in relation to string of fires in Cloverdale, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP said investigators have arrested a 54-year-old woman they believe to be connected to a string of fires earlier this month.

In mid-August, Surrey RCMP and firefighters were called to four brush fires they say appeared to have been deliberately started in the Cloverdale area.

The woman was arrested on Aug. 26 after a search warrant was conducted at a home in the Cloverdale area.

“Investigators are actively working to advance the investigation and will be recommending charges in relation to this string of fires,” said Surrey RCMP officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Although a suspect has been identified, we are still encouraging everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been released back into the public, according to police.

Read more: Vancouver police investigate threats of arson against homeless in Downtown Eastside

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, around 2 a.m., police and the Surrey Fire Service attended four fires in Cloverdale.

Police said the blazes took place near 177B Street and 58A Avenue, 176A and 59 Avenue, the 17300 block of 60 Avenue, and the 17200 block of 61 Avenue.

0:37 String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation String of brush fires in Cloverdale under investigation – Aug 17, 2022