Dauphin RCMP looking for firebug linked to string of arsons

RCMP in Dauphin are reaching out to the public to help identify a suspect in a series of arsons.

Police said they received a total of four fire calls between 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, and surveillance footage captured images of a potential suspect.

Another shot of the Dauphin arson suspect. Manitoba RCMP

The first incident took place at a business on 3rd Avenue NE, and was followed by a report of a vehicle on fire at 1:10 a.m., a second vehicle fire on Main Street at 6:05 a.m., and finally an attempted arson at a 3rd Avenue NW business two hours later.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

