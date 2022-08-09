Menu

Crime

Dauphin RCMP looking for firebug linked to string of arsons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 12:49 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this arson suspect. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify this arson suspect. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Dauphin are reaching out to the public to help identify a suspect in a series of arsons.

Police said they received a total of four fire calls between 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, and surveillance footage captured images of a potential suspect.

Read more: Fire at Winnipeg apartment building described as ‘opportunistic arson’

Another shot of the Dauphin arson suspect.
Another shot of the Dauphin arson suspect. Manitoba RCMP

The first incident took place at a business on 3rd Avenue NE, and was followed by a report of a vehicle on fire at 1:10 a.m., a second vehicle fire on Main Street at 6:05 a.m., and finally an attempted arson at a 3rd Avenue NW business two hours later.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dauphin RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid arson' Tips to avoid arson
Tips to avoid arson – May 10, 2022
