Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at Winnipeg apartment building described as ‘opportunistic arson’

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 10:42 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

An early-morning blaze at a College Avenue apartment building is being described by city officials as “opportunistic arson”.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the three-storey building just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, when they found a fire that had extended from outside the building to two of its floors.

Twelve residents were able to escape before fire crews arrived, and Winnipeg Transit provided temporary shelter on a city bus. No one was injured in the incident.

Read more: Weeks-long demolition of historic Portage Avenue building underway following fire

The fire was under control just over half an hour after firefighters arrived, and after the building was thoroughly ventilated, all of the occupants were able to go back to their suites.

Trending Stories

Although smoke damage impacted multiple floors, fire and water damage was mostly contained to a single suite.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said Winnipeggers should take measures to protect their properties from purposely-set fires, by cleaning up garbage and yard waste and keeping bulky items like furniture and appliances away from your home, fence or garage.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid arson' Tips to avoid arson
Tips to avoid arson – May 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagArson tagWinnipeg fire tagApartment Fire tagWFPS tagWinnipeg arson tagopportunistic arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers