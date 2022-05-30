Menu

Canada

Weeks-long demolition of historic Portage Avenue building underway following fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 7:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Demolition Begins On Historic Kirkwood Block Building' Demolition Begins On Historic Kirkwood Block Building
The historic Kirkwood Block building on the 500 block of Portage Ave suffered a massive fire February 2, 2022.

Demolition of a historic Winnipeg building on Portage Avenue is underway following a massive fire earlier this year, and the work is expected to take weeks.

The Kirkland Block, a two-storey building at the corner of Langside Street and Portage Avenue, was razed by fire Feb. 2.

Read more: Crews continue battling fire at Winnipeg building before it can be demolished

While no one was injured in the blaze, family members of the owners of a convenience located in the building were displaced by the fire.

The building housed several small businesses, offices for the the West End BIZ, and was home to a jam space for local bands in the basement.

Smoke pours out of a building on Langside Street View image in full screen
Smoke pours out of a building on Langside Street. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

Freezing cold conditions and concerns about the structural stability of the century-old building made extinguishing the fire difficult, fire officials said at the time.

Worries the building could collapse under the weight of a large metal billboard on the roof added to those concerns.

Read more: Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire

Demolition of the building started Friday, and the company doing the work told Global News the job should take another two to three weeks.

A city spokesperson said Monday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Langside Street building likely to be demolished after ongoing fire extinguished, official says' Langside Street building likely to be demolished after ongoing fire extinguished, official says
Langside Street building likely to be demolished after ongoing fire extinguished, official says – Feb 2, 2022
