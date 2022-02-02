Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Langside Street fire blows smoke into downtown Winnipeg, causes shutdown of Portage Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 12:28 pm
Smoke pours out of a building on Langside Street . View image in full screen
Smoke pours out of a building on Langside Street . Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn

Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid an area of downtown Winnipeg near the University of Winnipeg as fire crews tackle a blaze at a two-storey Langside Street building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said Wednesday morning that the building — which isn’t believed to have been occupied at the time of the fire — was emitting heavy smoke and flames, and was unsafe for fire crews to go inside.

Read more: No injuries reported after fire burns through East Kildonan construction site

Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the fire on Langside Street. View image in full screen
Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the fire on Langside Street. Global News

Crews are expected to be on-scene for an extended period of time, which means Portage Avenue has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program' Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program
Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagDowntown Winnipeg tagPortage Avenue tagLangside Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers