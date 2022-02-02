Langside Street fire blows smoke into downtown Winnipeg, causes shutdown of Portage Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are being asked to avoid an area of downtown Winnipeg near the University of Winnipeg as fire crews tackle a blaze at a two-storey Langside Street building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said Wednesday morning that the building — which isn’t believed to have been occupied at the time of the fire — was emitting heavy smoke and flames, and was unsafe for fire crews to go inside.

Read more: No injuries reported after fire burns through East Kildonan construction site

View image in full screen Large amounts of smoke can be seen coming from the fire on Langside Street. Global News

Crews are expected to be on-scene for an extended period of time, which means Portage Avenue has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

1:08 Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program Winnipeg needs stronger fire prevention program