Crime

4 brush fires that appear ‘deliberately started’ in Cloverdale, B.C. area prompt investigation

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 8:31 pm
A Surrey Fire Service truck leaves the station View image in full screen
The Surrey Fire Service is assisting the Surrey RCMP with an investigation into four brush fires in the Cloverdale area that appear to have been "deliberately started" on Tues. Aug. 16, 2022. Twitter/Surrey Fire Service

Police and firefighters are investigating four brush fires that appear to have been “deliberately started” in the Cloverdale area early on Tuesday morning.

Between 1:59 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Service responded to blazes near 177B Street and 58A Avenue, 176A and 59 Avenue, the 17300-block of 60 Avenue, and the 17200-block of 61 Avenue. The latter fire spread to an occupied travel trailer, police said in a news release.

Due to the short time frame and proximity of the fires, investigators believe they are likely related.

Read more: 10 heat warnings issued for parts of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C

“We want to encourage everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in the release.

“While thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of these fires, there was the potential for harm given the current weather conditions, and the proximity to residences and businesses in Cloverdale.”

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

