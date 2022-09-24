Boy, 14, arrested after spraying 3 people with bear repellant, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy from Winnipeg has been arrested after spraying three people with bear repellant on Friday, according to police.

At 10 p.m., officers say they were patrolling on foot near the Millennium Library when they heard an argument in front of the building.

Police observed a boy produce a can of bear spray and sprayed it at three people sitting on a bench, he then walked away briefly but returned and sprayed the can again.

The boy walked away from officers, who took him into custody and seized the bear spray along with a knife.

The three people who were sprayed fled the area without speaking to police as the boy was being arrested.

The teen was charged and released on an undertaking.

