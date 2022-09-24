Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man, 29, dies following assault on Arlington Street, police say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 1:16 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died following an alleged assault on Arlington Street in the early hours of Saturday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died following an alleged assault on Arlington Street in the early hours of Saturday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died following an alleged assault on Arlington Street in the early hours of Saturday.

At around 1:19 a.m., officers found a seriously injured man and began emergency medical care after responding to a report of an assault in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

Read more: Boy, 12, shoots school employee in Nelson House, Man.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died due to his injuries.

Trending Stories

He has been identified as Enrique George Courchene of Winnipeg.

This investigation is continued by members of the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

