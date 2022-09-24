Winnipeg man, 29, dies following assault on Arlington Street, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died following an alleged assault on Arlington Street in the early hours of Saturday.

At around 1:19 a.m., officers found a seriously injured man and began emergency medical care after responding to a report of an assault in the 1100 block of Arlington Street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died due to his injuries.

He has been identified as Enrique George Courchene of Winnipeg.

This investigation is continued by members of the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

