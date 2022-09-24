Police charge Toronto man with multiple firearm-related offences

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday in the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street.
During the arrest, police said they found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with 17 rounds of ammunition.
Police arrested Garret Grant, from Toronto, and charged him with multiple offences. They include flight while pursued by a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with probation.
Police said he appeared in court on Friday.
