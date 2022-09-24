Menu

Crime

Police charge Toronto man with multiple firearm-related offences

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 12:08 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday in the area of Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street.

During the arrest, police said they found a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man wanted in firearm investigation: Toronto police

Police arrested Garret Grant, from Toronto, and charged him with multiple offences. They include flight while pursued by a peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with probation.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday.

