Man wanted in firearm investigation: Toronto police

Police in Toronto are searching for a man as part of an investigation into a firearm incident that took place at the end of July.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road at around 12:50 a.m. on July 30.

Police alleged a man had previously stolen someone’s phone when the victim confronted him. Police said the man pointed a gun at the victim from inside a satchel, before a physical struggle.

During the confrontation, police said the victim was able to disarm the man who then fled the scene.

He is described as being between five-feet-seven and five-feet-eight inches tall with a slim build.

The man has long-brown braided hair and a beard, according to police, with a Playboy bunny tattooed on the left side of his neck.

He wore a white t-shirt, dark blue ripped jeans and white Nike shoes, according to police.

Anyone who locates the man is asked to call 911 as police believe he is “armed, violent and dangerous.”