RCMP seize dozens of guns from Calgary home after road rage incident

RCMP have seized dozens of guns following a road rage incident east of Calgary in which a man allegedly flashed a handgun.

On Sept. 10, Strathmore RCMP received a road rage complaint about a driver on Highway 1 east of Calgary flashing a handgun at another driver. RCMP located the suspect vehicle on the same highway, where a “high-risk traffic stop” was done.

Officers arrested two men and searched the vehicle, where police said they found a loaded 9-mm handgun in a holster under the driver’s seat and a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition in the back seat.

The passenger was later released without charges, but police took the driver into custody at the Strathmore RCMP detachment.

“Given the erratic and dangerous behaviour in this incident, a public safety warrant was obtained to search the suspect’s home to seize any remaining firearms until this matter could heard by the courts,” the RCMP said in a statement issued on Friday.

The collection of long guns Strathmore RCMP seized following a road rage incident on Sept. 10, 2022. The collection of handguns Strathmore RCMP seized following a road rage incident on Sept. 10, 2022. An AR-15 assault-style rifle Strathmore RCMP seized following a road rage incident on Sept. 10, 2022.

With assistance from the Calgary Police Service, Strathmore RCMP officers searched the suspect’s home. Police said they found ammunition in various locations around the home and a collection of guns that were unsafely stored, including:

one AR-15 assault-style rifle

22 long guns, including shotguns, rifles and an M1 carbine

20 revolvers and semi-automatic handguns

four airsoft replica handguns

Of the 49 firearms seized, 12 were classified as restricted and 10 were classified as prohibited. The RCMP said the majority of the restricted or prohibited guns were not registered. Police said officers also found high-capacity magazines that are prohibited under Canada’s gun laws.

Trevor Hauck, 51, has been charged with pointing a firearm, using a firearm in an offence, unsafe storage of firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Hauck has been released with conditions to appear in court.

The RCMP said they continue to investigate the items seized and their probe may result in further charges.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wieglosz, the detachment commander for the Strathmore RCMP, said what happens next will be decided by the courts.

“The alleged details in this matter… (are) not representative of responsible gun ownership and (the situation) was unsafe for all involved. It is fortunate nobody was harmed,” Wieglosz said in a statement.

“Public safety is of paramount importance, which was the driving factor in the immediate response and subsequent search of a residence to prevent further offences.”

Strathmore RCMP officers are seen in conducting a high risk traffic stop on Sept. 10, 2022, following reports of road rage that included the flashing of a handgun.

View image in full screen Strathmore RCMP officers are seen in conducting a high risk traffic stop on Sept. 10, 2022, following reports of road rage that included the flashing of a handgun. handout / Strathmore RCMP