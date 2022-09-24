Dog owner faces charges in biting incident in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Fergus, Ont. is taking the heat for a pair of dog biting incidents.

Both occurred in a Duncan Court neighbourhood on Thursday.

Four dogs reportedly had gotten loose and were running free.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of being bitten by the canines.

Wellington County OPP and the Guelph Humane Society were brought in to investigate and were able to trace the dogs to their owner.

OPP has charged a 41-year-old man under the dog owners’ liability act.

He will appear in a provincial offenses court at a later date.

