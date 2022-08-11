Wellington OPP seek dog that allegedly bit child at Elora, Ont. park

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a dog bite incident in Elora, Ont.

Investigators with Wellington County OPP say a child was at a park off Bricker Avenue Tuesday night at around 9 p.m. when they were bitten by a dog that was off its leash.

They say the child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there were two dogs in the park at the time, one described as lab, the other a mixed-breed (mutt).

Investigators say they don’t know which one of the dogs bit the child, but they don’t believe there was any transmission of rabies.

Police want to remind all residents about the Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

Under the Act, owners shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.

They say the owner could be liable if it bites or attacks another person and want to ensure they’re able to maintain control of their dog at all times to prevent any potential injuries to others.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.