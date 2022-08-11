Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wellington OPP seek dog that allegedly bit child at Elora, Ont. park

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 11, 2022 5:19 pm
OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
OPP detachment sign. Global News

An investigation is underway into a dog bite incident in Elora, Ont.

Investigators with Wellington County OPP say a child was at a park off Bricker Avenue Tuesday night at around 9 p.m. when they were bitten by a dog that was off its leash.

They say the child suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Read more: SWPH looking for owner of dog who reportedly bit mechanic on the face in Dutton, Ont.

Police say there were two dogs in the park at the time, one described as lab, the other a mixed-breed (mutt).

Investigators say they don’t know which one of the dogs bit the child, but they don’t believe there was any transmission of rabies.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'HKPR health unit #YellowRibbonDog campaign says ‘some dogs need space’' HKPR health unit #YellowRibbonDog campaign says ‘some dogs need space’
HKPR health unit #YellowRibbonDog campaign says ‘some dogs need space’ – Jul 19, 2022

Police want to remind all residents about the Dog Owners’ Liability Act.

Under the Act, owners shall exercise reasonable precautions to prevent it from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.

Read more: Lethbridge family speaks out after son was bitten by a dog

They say the owner could be liable if it bites or attacks another person and want to ensure they’re able to maintain control of their dog at all times to prevent any potential injuries to others.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuelph News tagDog tagPark tagChild tagDog Bite tagWellington tagElora tagBite tagdog bites child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers