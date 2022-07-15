Lethbridge family speaks out after son was bitten by a dog

Send this page to someone via email

“My son is traumatized. My whole family is traumatized,” said Sayma Refat.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sayma Refat was waiting for her eight-year-old son Saihan to arrive home for lunch from a YWCA summer camp just down the block.

“He didn’t come back and then I was worried,” recalled Sayma. “I got news that one kid in the summer camp is injured by a dog.”

Around 12:30 p.m., she received a call from the YWCA informing her that her son was the victim and had been taken to hospital.

Saihan was bitten on the face, ear and knee outside Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary school. Police say two pit bulls had gotten loose in the area.

A 17-year-old YWCA volunteer stepped in to stop the attack and was bitten on the arm.

“My son could have died,” said Sayma. “She protected my kid.”

One of the dogs was later found with its owner and the other was located in a nearby backyard.

Both remain in the custody of Lethbridge’s community animal services as they investigate the incident.

Saihan is recovering from his physical injuries and says he doesn’t blame the dog.

“I don’t want the dog to be dead,” said Saihan.

But the family wants to see the owners held accountable.

“I want justice on behalf of all the children in Lethbridge… and we want it (to) never happen to anybody in Lethbridge.”

As of Friday afternoon, community animal services told Global News the dogs’ fate has not yet been decided.

The family is hoping to meet with the camp counsellor in person next week to thank her for stepping in.