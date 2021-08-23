Menu

Canada

SWPH looking for owner of dog who reportedly bit mechanic on the face in Dutton, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 5:26 pm
Dutton Farm and Auto Shop located at 277 Currie Rd.
Dutton Farm and Auto Shop located at 277 Currie Rd.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dog owner.

SWPH says around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a dog owner brought their dog to Dutton Farm and Auto Shop located at 277 Currie Rd. for a tire repair.

The dog was inside the vehicle.

When the mechanic entered the car for an odometer reading, the dog reportedly bit him on the face.

The dog is described as a large breed with brindle colouring, possibly a Pyrenean Mastiff.

Trending Stories

The owner was driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact SWPH at 519-421-9901 or 1-800-922-0096 and ask to speak to a public health inspector.

980 CFPL has reached out to OPP for further information.

