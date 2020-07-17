Menu

Canada

Woman injured after being bitten by dog in Brampton, police searching for owner

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 7:09 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for a man who fled the scene after a woman was attacked by at least one of his two dogs in Brampton.

Police were called to Nasmith and Nuffield streets, near Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive East, at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a woman sustained serious injuries after being bitten by a dog and was taken to a local hospital.

The dog owner was with two pit bulls, one of the dogs being brown in colour, police said. The man then left the scene with both dogs before officers arrived.

Read more: 2 stolen bulldog puppies from Brampton found safe, suspects charged

The dog owner has been described as a man, about 35 years old and five feet six inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts at the time of the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonDogDog AttackPit BullPit bull dogswoman bit by dogBrampton dogBrampton dog attackNasmith StreetNuffield Street
