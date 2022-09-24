Menu

Crime

Stratford woman charged in 2 break and enters in Fergus

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 24, 2022 5:01 am
OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell / Global News

Charges are being laid in connection with a pair of break and enters in Fergus, Ont.

Wellington County OPP were called to a business on St. David Street North.

Investigators were told that the break-ins occurred on Sept. 15 and 20.

They say several containers on the property were broken into and some items were stolen.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

Investigators identified the suspect through video surveillance.

A 41-year-old woman from Stratford is facing charges.

She will appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.

