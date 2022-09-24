Stratford woman charged in 2 break and enters in Fergus

Charges are being laid in connection with a pair of break and enters in Fergus, Ont.
Wellington County OPP were called to a business on St. David Street North.
Investigators were told that the break-ins occurred on Sept. 15 and 20.
They say several containers on the property were broken into and some items were stolen.
Investigators identified the suspect through video surveillance.
A 41-year-old woman from Stratford is facing charges.
She will appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.
