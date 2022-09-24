Stratford woman charged in 2 break and enters in Fergus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges are being laid in connection with a pair of break and enters in Fergus, Ont.

Wellington County OPP were called to a business on St. David Street North.

Investigators were told that the break-ins occurred on Sept. 15 and 20.

They say several containers on the property were broken into and some items were stolen.

Investigators identified the suspect through video surveillance.

A 41-year-old woman from Stratford is facing charges.

She will appear in a Guelph courtroom at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement