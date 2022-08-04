OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

Wellington County OPP are looking for a person of interest in connection with a theft at a store in Fergus, Ont.
Officers were called to the business on Tower Street South on Thursday.
Investigators say the alleged theft happened a week earlier on July 29th.
A man was seen putting several items in a backpack and walking out of the store without paying.
A photo of the person of interest (seen below), released by the OPP, shows a man wearing a graphic t-shirt with what appears to be a red bird on the front.
Trending Stories
He was also wearing dark pants, boots, and a black baseball-style cap.
Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments