Crime

OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

A man was seen at the store on July 29th putting several items in a backpack and walking out of the store without paying.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 4, 2022 6:01 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP are looking for a person of interest in connection with a theft at a store in Fergus, Ont.

Officers were called to the business on Tower Street South on Thursday.

Investigators say the alleged theft happened a week earlier on July 29th.

A man was seen putting several items in a backpack and walking out of the store without paying.

Read more: Wellington OPP investigate break-ins at two churches

A photo of the person of interest (seen below), released by the OPP, shows a man wearing a graphic t-shirt with what appears to be a red bird on the front.

He was also wearing dark pants, boots, and a black baseball-style cap.

Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police want to speak to this person seen on store surveillance. View image in full screen
Police want to speak to this person seen on store surveillance. Wellington County OPP
