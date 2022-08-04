OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are looking for a person of interest in connection with a theft at a store in Fergus, Ont.

Officers were called to the business on Tower Street South on Thursday.

Investigators say the alleged theft happened a week earlier on July 29th.

A man was seen putting several items in a backpack and walking out of the store without paying.

A photo of the person of interest (seen below), released by the OPP, shows a man wearing a graphic t-shirt with what appears to be a red bird on the front.

He was also wearing dark pants, boots, and a black baseball-style cap.

Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen Police want to speak to this person seen on store surveillance. Wellington County OPP