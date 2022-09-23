Menu

Crime

SIU clears Toronto police officers in connection with shooting death of man in Scarborough

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 5:17 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU said on May 26, officers received a report of a man with a firearm near William G. Davis Jr. Public School. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), says there are “no reasonable grounds to believe” that two Toronto police officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting death of a man in Scarborough in May.

The SIU said on May 26, officers received a report of a man with a firearm near William G. Davis Jr. Public School.

The agency said officers ordered the man to drop his weapon.

“He raised the weapon and pointed it at the officers,” the report read.

Read more: Man shot and killed by police near Toronto school was carrying pellet gun, SIU says

The SIU said both officers then fired at the man.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the report said. “Later it was determined that man had an air rifle.”

The SIU said its director, Joseph Martino, found “no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer comported themselves unlawfully when they confronted and shot the man.”

“As such, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case,” the report said. “The file has been closed.”

