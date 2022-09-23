Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meet the candidates for Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo council

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 2:18 pm
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

Read more: Dozens of late entries into Kitchener, Waterloo municipal elections

Global News will be posting their responses by electoral race over the coming days and weeks. The pages will be updated if and when new responses arrive.

What follows below is a complete list of the pages as they are published:

Story continues below advertisement

Cambridge city council

Trending Stories

Meet the Cambridge mayoral candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 8 council candidates

Kitchener city council

Meet the Kitchener mayoral candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 8 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 9 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 10 council candidates

Waterloo city council

Meet the Waterloo mayoral candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 8 council candidates

Waterloo regional council

Meet the Waterloo regional chair candidates
Meet the Cambridge candidates for regional council
Meet the Kitchener candidates for regional council
Meet the Waterloo candidates for regional council

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario municipal election tag2022 Ontario election tag2022 Ontario Municipal election tagKitchener municipal election tagWaterloo municipal election tag2022 Kitchener election tag2022 Waterloo election tagCambridge municipal election tag2022 Cambridge Election tag2022 Cambridge Municipal Election tag2022 Waterloo Municipal Election tag2022 Kitchener Municipal Election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers