Meet the candidates for Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo council

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.
To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.
Read more: Dozens of late entries into Kitchener, Waterloo municipal elections
Global News will be posting their responses by electoral race over the coming days and weeks. The pages will be updated if and when new responses arrive.
What follows below is a complete list of the pages as they are published:
Cambridge city council
Meet the Cambridge mayoral candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Cambridge Ward 8 council candidates
Kitchener city council
Meet the Kitchener mayoral candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 8 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 9 council candidates
Meet the Kitchener Ward 10 council candidates
Waterloo city council
Meet the Waterloo mayoral candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 1 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 2 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 3 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 4 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 5 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 6 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 7 council candidates
Meet the Waterloo Ward 8 council candidates
Waterloo regional council
Meet the Waterloo regional chair candidates
Meet the Cambridge candidates for regional council
Meet the Kitchener candidates for regional council
Meet the Waterloo candidates for regional council
Comments