2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Waterloo mayoral candidates

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Waterloo, the region’s smallest city, will elect councillors in seven wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Henry and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore have chosen not to seek re-election.

There will also be a new mayor as Dave Jaworsky chose not to seek re-election after serving two terms in office.

Residents of Waterloo will be choosing between Rob Evans, Dorothy McCabe, Kypp Saunders and Shannon Weber to replace Jaworsky on election night.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for mayor in Waterloo, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order:

Rob Evans

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I’m a born in Waterloo 44-year-old software company Founder, CEO and community builder. I graduated from WLU with a Political Science degree and about 10 family members went to school or taught there since the 1930’s.

We’ve all seen a lot of change in KW! Mostly good, but some, changes with our rapid growth recently can be much better.

I helped build some of Canada’s leading technology companies from Waterloo and the business I founded spun out from University Waterloo’s Accelerator Program, is unique and lowers the annual cost of accommodations for rooms and removes unfair discrimination especially for students and newcomers.

We did extensive research in housing and accommodations globally, and learned so much the solutions to end the crisis here and modernize city process are built into our plan for Waterloo.

In addition to years as an innovation CEO unlike the other candidates, Ive spent a great deal of time dealing with the Federal government, I was also appointed as Ontario’s Board director representing 4 industry sectors in Clean technology, Automotive, Food and ICT (high technology) and Waterloo Region to promote Canada globally and work and partner with other big cities.

My family lives and loves Uptown Waterloo, my son is now an active teenager, I’ve volunteered 10 years as a coach in local sports, and love our MACA neighbourhood where I was Co-Chair and Director of our association. Also, the City put me on two committees of council because the old fashioned way of working with student housing and universities isn’t working.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I care and I’m qualified

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Housing and health. Affordability and accessibility. Much of this will benefit with a business approach to growth management. A lot is already good. And many areas we can get even better.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Renewed stability. And innovation where needed. Goals are to be bold with asset assessment and alignment or realignment where necessary.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Our implementation plan will bring together expert city staff who know the challenges best with innovation methods and experts, also here from town. We’re all going to learn together fast.

Formal policy, the how, we will present when people are ready. In a few weeks time.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Spend time with my son Connor, Jordana my partner, travel, making music, listening to bands (just missed Pearl Jam in Hamilton last week… as mayor maybe others too will want to bring them here…) enjoy great food, time with friends, exploring our region and what’s nearby.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

We know so many great people here and being able to shape our community the way we want. There’s so much love here. I feel it when I go anywhere.

Kypp Saunders

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

My name is Kypp Saunders and I’ve lived in the region for 30+ years. I graduated with a political science degree from the University of Waterloo. Currently working on own and operate two bars in the region. Babylon Sisters Wine Bar In Uptown Waterloo and Sugar Run in Downtown Kitchener.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

Waterloo needs strong leadership at the mayoral level. I am that type of strong leader with prevalent experience running small businesses in the region. Navigating two hospitality businesses through the pandemic has shown my ability to deal with difficult situations in real time. Years in the hospitality industry have also taught me how to communicate with all types of people and how to broker compromises.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The biggest issue in the city is the affordable housing crisis. My plan is to work with local developers to incentivize them to build more affordable units by removing cumbersome zoning restrictions and alleviating red tape for a more efficient process.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

My long-term goals for the city include building a hospital in waterloo and creating a more vibrant city centre to aid in recruiting more medical professionals to the region. I also want improve public transportation throughout the city by increasing hours of operation and introducing free travel times.

Q.5 What is your platform?

I will partner with developers to build taller buildings in exchange for the inclusion of affordable housing units. I will advocate for regional healthcare by lobbying for Waterloo’s first hospital. I’ll also advocate for free late night LRT service to discourage impaired driving and decrease loitering while boosting the nightlife and economic impact in UpTown.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Running two businesses does not leave me a lot of spare time but when I have it I enjoy running and yoga. I am also an avid reader of politics and history.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite thing about the city of waterloo is the diversity of people who live here. Owning a business right uptown I get to meet and interact with all the amazing people who live here and hear the diverse stories of their backgrounds.

Shannon Weber

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am determined to lead Waterloo forward to be a more liveable city for all. With more than 20 years experience working as a business and community leader, I’ve seen and heard first-hand the growing disparities related to affordability, wellbeing, and systemic challenges. I have the insights, network, and education to work with our council and city team to introduce more tools and initiatives that can help make this a more liveable city where everyone belongs and thrives.

I have the broad experience across the public, non-profit and higher-education sectors to deliver results that Move Waterloo Forward:

An experienced collaborator working as Director, Community Relations at Wilfrid Laurier University, Director Community Investments at the KW Community Foundation and Executive Director, Downtown Kitchener BIA.

A community advisor and advocate on a variety of boards and committees including Wellbeing Waterloo Region and the Joint Hospital Community Advisory Group, bringing together community and healthcare leaders to develop a vision for a new hospital for Waterloo Region.

A knowledgeable community builder and member of many collaborative initiatives, including contributing to Economic Development Advisory Committees and improving GO Train services in Waterloo Region.

A continuous learner and educator as a Business faculty member at Conestoga College following the opportunity to earn my MBA from Laurier’s Lazardis School of Business and Economics.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Waterloo is a sizeable, growing city with a great deal of opportunity. Affordable housing, smart growth, strengthening neighbourhood connections and an inclusive economic and social recovery are our top issues. These are issues that I have been hearing from residents across the City and Region, both through my community work and daily dialogue with residents since I became a candidate on May 2nd.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

As mayor, I endeavour to help create a more liveable City for all where collectively we have:

created more affordable housing options.

strengthened and connected neighbourhoods to reduce social isolation.

engaged children and youth in their community to improve wellbeing and empower them to have a voice in their City as our future.

Q.5 What is your platform?

My platform, “Moving Waterloo Forward: A More Liveable Community for All”, outlines my commitments to the residents of Waterloo as well as key priorities on important issues to our collective community. This plan will ensure Waterloo continues to grow in the best interest of all residents and remains the best community in Canada to work, learn, live, play and raise a family.

A Future with affordable housing and smart growth

Activate a Task Force on Affordable Housing and Smart Growth that will advise on the tools such as:

Modernizing zoning bylaws to speed up building a range of housing options, while protecting green space

Developing a Community Improvement Plan to encourage affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure

Removing barriers to affordable rental housing, including student housing, while maintaining safety standards

A connected community with vibrant neighbourhoods

Encourage neighbourhood connections by improving parkland space, implementing a pilot fire pit program and activate youth connectors at a neighbourhood level.

Implement traffic calming, better maintain roads, trails, and transit nodes to keep Waterloo connected and safe.

An inclusive economic and social recovery

Review Waterloo’s customer service delivery model to ensure high-quality service without creating systematic barriers and removing barriers that prevent our most vulnerable residents from accessing the services they need.

Better support groups and our most vulnerable residents seeking City services.

Remove red-tape and improve City processes including more meaningfully engaging with our communities.

A mayor who advocates for Waterloo

Champion a new hospital with the technology to support our residents’ growing care needs.

Lobby for new provincial and federal funding for community infrastructure including inter-regional transportation.

Develop a new multi-channel public consultation approach to be more inclusive.

I strongly value the role consultation and citizen engagement play in creating a strong community. As my campaign for Mayor continues, I will release other priorities and policy statements that reflect our residents’ voices and perspectives on issues that matter in our community.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Volunteering in my community is my hobby. I enjoy meeting new people and contributing collectively where help is needed. I involve my family and friends as a way to share these experiences together. I also like to stay active by using our walking and cycling trails, and spending quality time with my husband Dan and our two children Maya and Gabriel.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite thing about choosing to live in Waterloo is the connectedness of neighbours helping neighbours and the collaboration across our community to tackle issues and seize opportunities for our city.

Global News has also reached out to Dorothy McCabe but has not received a response as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.