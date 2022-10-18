2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Kitchener Ward 9 council candidates

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Kitchener, the region’s largest city, will elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh have chosen not to seek re-election.

In 2018, Debbie Chapman finished on top of a large group of candidates to win the council seat in Ward 9. As she looks to repeat, she will face a large group of challengers including David Redman, Brooklin Wallis, Alex Shevchenko and Beth Warren.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for councillor in Kitchener, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order.

Debbie Chapman

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I grew up in Kitchener where I attended Westmount Public School, Queensmount and KCI. I also obtained an undergraduate degree from Wilfrid Laurier University. I hold a MA from York University and a PhD from Western University in Political Science. I currently teach part-time at Wilfrid Laurier University. I have lived in Ward 9 since 2002 and was elected Ward 9 councillor in 2018.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have been a city councillor since 2018 during which time I served on several boards and advisory committees. I have a clear understanding of the roles and limitations of a lower-tiered municipality in Ontario. I understand the workings of City Hall and am very knowledgeable about local issues. Some of the boards and committees I have served on include: the Grand River Hospital board, Grand River Accessibility Advisory Committee, Kitchener Housing Inc, Downtown Business Improvement Area, Multicultural Centre of KW, Environmental Advisory Committee, The Spanish Cultural Society of KW and UNESCO Chair of Food, Biodiversity and Sustainability Studies’ Advisory Committee.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The biggest issue is affordable housing, including homelessness.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I would like to see everyone adequately housed, a dramatic reduction in our greenhouse gases, more park space to accommodate the increasing population in the core and diverse representation on all boards and committees.

Q.5 What is your platform?

My platform comprises three points: affordability, sustainability and equity, which together serve to create a liveable city with more parkland to meet the needs of the growing population, 15-minute complete communities, a vibrant downtown and active transportation throughout.

Under affordability, I would like to see the city pass an inclusionary zoning bylaw, use city land to prioritize low-cost housing and ensure that four years from now everyone is adequately housed.

Under sustainability, I would like to see a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at the corporate and community level, the employment of renewable energy sources and new buildings being required to be net zero ready.

Under equity, I would like a city that captures a diversity of voices, where accessibility needs are met, barriers removed and where all people are treated with dignity.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to read novels, go for a bike ride, run or walk. I thoroughly enjoy music concerts and theatre performances. I have several hobbies I would like to take up when I have more spare time. These include photography, pottery and stained glass windows.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I love the diversity of its people, the downtown and the Iron Horse Trail.

David Redman

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I was born and raised in Ward 9, and have lived here my whole life aside from spending a couple years in Edmonton for university. On returning to Kitchener, I’ve worked in several sectors from hospitality and manufacturing, to insurance and auto service where I’m currently working in management. I have lived on minimum wage, and worked many roles over the years, and I know the experience of working-class people.

I’ve experienced Kitchener’s growth and development ups and downs firsthand, particularly within the downtown. I’ve seen historic homes replaced with condos, my elementary school become a significant housing project, and the KW Multicultural Festival go from a few tents to a park-wide community event that I look forward to every year!

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I know the experiences and needs of my neighbours in the area, and I can represent them well at council as I’ve shared those experiences living here for so many years. I know what it means to work for a living and I know the value of hard work. As a councillor I will engage with all residents and make their voices heard in government.

As a lifelong resident of the ward, I know the area and residents well. I’ve witnessed the changes we’ve seen over the years along with my neighbours and I’ve directly experienced the community reactions to those changes. From development and intensification, to the loss of heritage structures, increased core traffic, LRT implementation, our new market, King St corridor improvements, bicycle infrastructure changes and the symptoms of housing insecurity and affordability, and lack of adequate access to services leading to a homelessness crisis.

Coming from a lower income family, I recognize the challenges of cost of living, especially housing costs. Although the price of rent is a major issue, so too is rising costs for homeowners. I will work to represent residents from all walks of life and income levels.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The impacts of cost of living and access to services are affecting everyone in the city and definitely in the downtown wards. Residents I have spoken with are very concerned by the homelessness crisis, encampments, resulting petty crime and challenging demands on shared spaces.

I support a human-centred, compassionate approach to managing these issues. We must take action to address the obvious symptoms but we must also take steps toward sustainable and long-term solutions to the underlying issues that led to this emergency.

I believe the city should do whatever it can unilaterally, and in cooperation with other levels of government to create sufficient housing, shelter and access to essential services. Passing the buck and pointing fingers cannot be the response. We must use all the tools we have and engage with residents and experts to make things happen quickly.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I think we can achieve the goals of a livable, vibrant city that supports people from all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses. I see the downtown wards especially as an area for celebrating our backgrounds and diversity together, and an important area for leading the way on smart development, careful intensification, and accessible shared spaces like parks. Improved walkable areas, more options for safe, active transportation, and enjoyable streetscapes and neighbourhoods are possible even as we plan and develop more adequate and affordable housing.

Q.5 What is your platform?

I have three primary areas I’d like to focus on – Affordability, Liveability, and Heritage – but my main goal is to be as representative as possible. A councillor is a citizen like any other and it would be my job to bring the needs and concerns of my ward neighbours to consideration on council issues.

Affordability – Cost of living is increasing due to inflation, housing supply issues, and other economic factors. The city must consider the impact on residents as it makes decisions on development approvals and development charges, property tax rates, and spending decisions. I support maintaining or lowering taxes and finding other revenue models to maintain or grow city budgets. I support tiered development costs as a method to encourage and control the developments of housing and commercial spaces that most positively affect current residents. I support smart infill with small or mid rise housing rather than large towers of 1 bedroom condos, especially in the core area.

Livability – More than simply having a home, residents must be able to enjoy the shared spaces and services provided or maintained by the city. Transport options such as paths for walking and cycling, green and park spaces, parking availability, and a healthy, sustained environment we can enjoy. Arts and cultural amenities and services should be aided and funded so residents can enjoy entertainment and things to do in our own city, keeping more of our money and resources local.

Heritage – Kitchener has a rich heritage and many interesting buildings, neighbourhoods and landscapes. I will support preservation of the things that give Ward 9 its beauty and character in harmony with development, infill and intensification. We have much to learn from larger cities in Canada and abroad who have kept their history intact while modernising and improving their cities.

To ensure I’m working for the interests of residents in these and other areas, I plan to develop outreach activities through social media, email, newsletters, and meetups to keep residents informed and engaged. My goal is to make hearing your thoughts and priorities easier.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I enjoy spending time at our local parks and cycling the trail all over the region. I like trying lots of our many cafe and restaurant options, and love seeing our local musical artists and comedy shows.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I love the diversity, heritage, and character of Ward 9 and downtown Kitchener. I feel privileged to have a rich variety of cultures and experience in the heart of the city. I also love that we have many urban amenities like a local symphony and museums, but also green spaces and small-town features like neighbourhood street parties and a local market. Living in the ward also means most of it is walkable or bikeable!

Brooklin Wallis

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I moved to the region in 2012, and after growing up here I settled down in Kitchener last year, with my wife, Caitlin, and our dog. Over the last 10 years I’ve done everything from cashier to assistant manager, census enumerator to election deputy returning officer, and door-to-door sales (sorry about that one) to business development for a tech startup. I also studied Renewable Technology at Conestoga College.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I’m the right person for this because I’m the right person for our neighbourhood. Council needs people to voice the concerns of renters, of low-income workers, of the queer community, and of people who actually use our transit system. At the moment, they can’t; not from the point of view these groups need it to be coming from.

I’m the right person because I think globally. I’m constantly on the lookout for ideas from around the world that we could implement here. I want a Kitchener made out of the best policies on earth, because I think we deserve the best of what’s out there.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I think affordability is a growing concern that has major impacts on all aspects of our society. It prices out young people from owning a house, it pushes the poor towards homelessness, and it makes it harder for homeless people to get back on their feet.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I want a Kitchener that other cities copy ideas from. I want a city where there are no pedestrian or cyclist deaths – like Oslo, Norway in 2019. I want a city that allows homes to be built, that pushes for better forms of transit and transportation, that cares for its (ever decreasing) homeless population, and that feels safe to walk around – no matter who you are, or what part of the city you’re in.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Affordability – Ensuring that everyone has a place to live, food to eat, and other essentials, at a price that doesn’t mean cutting corners.

Urban design – Increasing pedestrian traffic and safety, decreasing car traffic, and making our roads with a human-first mentality with a proper shift towards Vision Zero.

Climate Action – Making our city greener and cooler with more urban greenspace, more bikes, and by making our neighbourhoods more walkable.

Social Justice – Increasing the city’s focus on reconciliation and anti-discrimination to make sure all are welcome.

All with a focus on strong, transparent, accountable governance.

More details are available at https://votebrooklin.ca/policies

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I love spending time getting into a good show with my wife (currently we’re getting into Star Trek), I take my dog, Tobi, on long walks, and I play a lot of video games. I’ve loved Pokemon and Zelda since I was a kid, and as I’ve grown older I’ve enjoyed pairing them with a podcast, audiobook, video essay, or city council meeting playing in the background! It works really well with my ADHD to help pay attention to what I’m listening to, while giving my hands something fun to do.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I love being able to not own a car. When I was younger I wanted my first car to be a hybrid, but since moving to the city I don’t think I even want one. Car sharing is enough for my needs; I live close enough to Downtown that I can walk or use transit for pretty much anything! I want that for everyone.

Global News has also reached out to Alex Shevchenko and Beth Warren but has not received a response as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.