2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Waterloo Ward 7 council candidates

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Waterloo, the region’s smallest city, will elect councillors in seven wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Henry and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore have chosen not to seek re-election.

In Ward 7, Julie Wright and Bruce Polan have entered the race to replace Bonoguore, who chose not to seek re-election after serving one term on council.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for councillor in Waterloo, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order.

Bruce Polan

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am a professional rngineer, working for a large consulting firm based in Waterloo. My field of specialty is geotechnical engineering and construction quality control testing. I have provided consulting services for many local projects, including projects for the City of Waterloo, Region of Waterloo, and LRT construction. I have lived in the City of Waterloo for the past 30 years and have raised my family here. I brought up two daughters here who have still love being close (to) the Waterloo area.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am new to the political arena but have always had a keen interest in local and provincial politics. I am excited to offer my organizational skills, project management, and problem-solving skills to the city. I am able to work with people of various backgrounds and personalities, to determine effective solutions for the city.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

With a large portion of council changing hands this year, including having a new mayor, it will be important to establish a list of priorities for council early on in our mandate. Effectively managing the city financial budget will be an early challenge as well.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I would like to keep improving the uptown core and continue the efforts of previous councils in making Waterloo a great place to call home.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Being new to council, I will be on a steep learning curve to understand the complexities of city government. My platform will be to improve the city for all residents, while maintaining our fiscal responsibilities. My priority will be to focus on improvements in Ward 7, including making the core more pedestrian and bike friendly, by reducing speed limits, and closing streets where possible for public events.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I spend a lot of time walking in the Uptown Core with my wife. We enjoy spending time outdoors and going to the local restaurants and festivals in our area. When I have time, I enjoy a round of golf, and used to be an avid tennis player at the Waterloo tennis club.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I am a long-time resident of Waterloo, and have lived in the heart of Ward 7 for the past 10 years. The transformations that I have seen in the uptown core over these 10 years have been fantastic! I love the convenience of living close to King Street, and being able to take in the local sites and events that happen in our backyard!

Global News has also reached out to Julie Wright but has not received a response as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.