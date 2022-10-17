2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Kitchener Ward 4 council candidates

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Kitchener, the region’s largest city, will elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh have chosen not to seek re-election.

In Ward 4, Christine Michaud is seeking a second term in office but she will have to fend off challenges from Ali Akbar and John Vandonk.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

What follows are the responses received from those running for councillor in Kitchener, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order.

Ali Akbar

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

My name is Ali Akbar, and I am running for Kitchener City Councillor ward 4.

I am a project management professional and I have a PMP designation. I have a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering which I earned at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada. I am a project manager, 5G construction with Bell Mobility, and I am currently working on projects to build infrastructure for 5G technology throughout Southern Ontario.

Apart from my primary work with Bell, I am an entrepreneur and I have a budding rideshare company currently operating in the city of Cambridge-Kitchener-Waterloo. My company RideON Canada provides competitive prices for passengers while putting more money in the pockets of drivers.

I am a part-time project management instructor at Lambton College in Toronto and I am dedicated to helping people excel in their careers.

I immigrated to Canada in 2009 and lived in Cambridge before travelling to B.C. to further my education.

I have been living in the Doon South area of Kitchener for the last 10 years with my wife and three children.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am passionate about making a difference in the community and helping others. I want to make sure every resident (youth, adult and senior) has what they need to succeed with a healthy lifestyle. But I can’t do this alone, I’m going to need your support.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The most important issue facing my ward is the safety and security of the community. There has been an increase in theft and an increase in traffic. Neighbourhoods have become unsafe for pedestrians/cyclists. I want to see an increase in police presence in my ward to prevent theft and break-ins and I want to implement traffic calming strategies to ensure people feel safe in their homes.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I will work with the Digital Kitchener strategy team to make sure everyone can access digital tools and the internet. Expand the free public Wi-Fi footprint and build a smart city which connects and innovates new technologies to improve the lives of Kitchener residents. Increase the presence of smart sensors and cameras to collect real-time data for public safety, security and health.

Q.5 What is your platform?

• Moving Kitchener forward

• Protect our neighbourhood

• Protect our environment

• Responsible development

• Create quality jobs

• Transparency & accountability

• Affordable housing

• Lower municipal taxes

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to spend time with my family and participate in outdoor recreational activities with my friends/family.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite things about living here are the natural areas and trails.

John Vandonk

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

The reason I believe I am the right person for the job because I am a very good listener as well as a good learner. The biggest complaint I have heard from the residents is the current council does not take into account the concerns of the residents when making decisions that affect them, they only listen to the developers/speculators/investors!

I will listen to the residents concerns and strongly consider them before making my decision!

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have a history as a Union Leader in our community for many years to address many issues & concerns that affected our members as well as other members in our community.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Lack of affordable/accessible housing and jomelessness (Issues go hand-in-hand) as one issue! Urban sprawl which is destroying our farmland/green spaces/wetlands and our creek’s and waterways.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Attaining housing for all members of our community, protecting the environment and attaining net zero carbon emissions for our community.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Please view my website: https://johnvandonk.com/.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Play golf and read a lot.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I find our citizens are quite caring of all members of our community and I find we are moving forward with supporting and including all marginalized groups into our community. Lots of activities in our community to partake in!

Global News has also reached out to Christine Michaud but has not received a response as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.