2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Kitchener Ward 3 council candidates

On Oct. 24, voters across Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Kitchener, the region’s largest city, will elect councillors in 10 wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola, Ward 5 Coun. Kelly Galloway Sealock and Ward 10 Coun. Sarah Marsh have chosen not to seek re-election.

In Ward 3, a lengthy list of candidates has stepped up in an effort to replace Gazzola, who is in his 20th year as a member of city council.

Residents will choose from Rosanne Berwick, Jason Denault, Matthew Griffin, Devon Harnarian, Marijo Howard and Bryan Richardson.

To help voters ahead of this election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for councillor in Kitchener, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order. (This page will be updated if more candidates choose to respond.)

Rosanne Berwick

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am Rose! Rosanne Berwick. I have lived in the Region of Waterloo for my entire life. I have been living in the ward for over 6 years and am committed to being here.

I am a strong advocate for the disabled and senior communities. I’m a businesswoman and a determined individual with a plan for ward 3 to be the most prosperous. You can learn more about me at: Vote4Rose.ca

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am committed to returning power to the voters, we need better representatives that can be held accountable and are trustworthy. I am committed to getting Ward 3 the results it needs. I have a proven track record of getting results, and I’m here to bring back a safer community and a safer place to call home.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Affordable housing. I’m committed to working with all levels of government from city council to regional council, to mayors and MPPs and MPs to get this problem solved. We need proper leadership and an effective plan to get us back on track. I am here to advocate and fix the current downfalls our ward faces and get us on a path for prosperous advancement. Businesses suffer when they can’t find employees which means our local economy suffers, we need affordable homes for people to live so that individuals can prosper and then businesses can do business and our community can improve. Without affordable housing, our ward faces unprecedented levels of issues ranging from homelessness to increased crime to fire code violations from homes with much more people in them than is structurally safe and sound.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Affordable Housing We need people of all economic backgrounds to have a place to call their home. Safety (Crime) We need people to feel safe walking our streets, people to feel they live in a safe and lovely neighborhood. Better Winter Maintenance (Snow/Ice) We need more plows on the roads keeping our streets safe in the winter months, we need a better and more effective winter maintenance strategy, and we need to boost the budget of winter maintenance operations.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Trustworthy & Accountable: I am running to restore faith to voters, faith that they can rely on their elected officials to get the job done. Faith that they can reach out to their officials and get a response and not be left ignored. I’m here to bring everyone together again and create a truly prosperous area to call home. You can rest assured that a vote for me is a vote for someone who actually cares about individuals and the collective community as a whole, I’m your special weapon at city hall to get the results you deserve.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I enjoy Kayaking, Woodworking, and Walking the area trails. I’m very active and have a lot of energy.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

The people, a city without people isn’t a city at all. I truly love meeting people and hearing their stories, their victories and their despairs. I want to be a voice at city hall to advocate for the residents and get their concerns heard. I love that our area residents are passionate and committed to getting us back on track and improving our ward to be a truly safe and loving place to call home.

Jason Denault

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am a healthcare worker in long-term care for over 20 years. I was a union rep and workplace union chair for over a decade, and was also my local union financial secretary from 2019-2022. I am married with two school-aged girls. I was born in Hamilton and moved to Kitchener in 2000. I have lived in Ward 3 for 19 years.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

My work and life experience have prepared me for this moment to represent my Ward. I am passionate, I am an advocate and I’m transparent. I love and miss having the ability to advocate for those whose voices are unheard. When I was a union rep, I always put my members interests first, never being afraid to ask tough questions and making sure their collective agreement was followed.

I will never form a clique and i will always put my constituents needs and wants first. I understand that elected officials may make decisions that some residents don’t agree with or like, but I’ll never shy away from the criticism and will always be available and willing to talk about my decision.

I have a proven history of lobbying for various areas of concern to many Ontarians and Canadians. I have lobbied for improvements to long-term care, a national pharmacare program as well as a national childcare program. These opportunities enhanced my communication, listening and debating skills, while sitting in front of other elected officials. Never being afraid to challenge them on their policies and opinions.

Lastly, I live in the ward, I work in the ward, my girls go to school in the ward. The ward is important to me.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

The most pressing issue facing the city, and it doesn’t matter what ward one lives in, is the lack of affordable housing and homelessness. I believe the two are connected, but neither are easy or quick fixes. Both have their individual challenges to fix, and as a society, we have to have the will to do so.

As far as my ward, two of the biggest concerns I’ve heard doorknocking has been traffic speed on roads and also the amount of homes that are sold to out-of-town individuals. Long-time homeowners are concerned due to the fact that a lot of the time when this occurs the property becomes unkempt in the summer or sidewalks not being shoveled or salted in the winter.

There needs to be a greater enforcement for the new posted speed signs. Many drivers completely disregard speed limits while putting theirs and other lives in danger.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

I want to be part of the process that adds affordable housing for all. Now when people hear affordable housing, quite often they think, low income. Affordable housing is not a one size fits all. I also want to increase and create more inclusive and accessible parks, playgrounds and trails. Most of our playgrounds are not accessible to anyone with an assisted walking device or those with mobility issues. I want to be part of helping the city become a place that companies want to be bring their business and workforce to. Enhancing our parks, trails, arts and culture scene while building a vibrant city is what will bring more people here to live, work and play.

Q.5 What is your platform?

My platform addresses some of the issues that I have already mentioned:

Creating more affordable housing. Working with community partners to address the homelessness issues in our City and Region. Increasing and Creating more inclusive and accessible parks, playgrounds and trails. Holding absentee landlords/Homeowners accountable for their property.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Spending time with my wife and girls and hosting get-togethers. I like to garden in the summer. I also enjoy cooking for friends and family especially hearty and warming meals in the winter.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

In Ward 3, we are lucky to have many amenities close by: malls, shopping, restaurants and ION stops is what makes the area great. We are also fortunate to be close enough to some wonderful and large outdoor spaces. There are trails and ball diamonds so close by, along with creeks and wildlife for families to enjoy.

Growing up in Hamilton, it was always a busy big city. Living in Kitchener, it’s a big city with a slowed-down, small-city feeling. I love the diversity of our city and having the ability to taste and hear that very point. Whether at the Kitchener Market, or attending the KW Multicultural Festival, there are so many flavours and experiences that I am grateful to introduce my family to. Lastly, my family and I love the fact that within a 10-minute drive, we can be driving in the country, enjoying nature and old traditions at its finest.

Matthew Griffin

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have been able to notice problems in our city in recent years that have been overlooked. The main concern is the high number of local residents who have to commute out of the city due to a lack of jobs that utilize their skills and abilities. While the tech sector has become most prominent in our city, our manufacturing, skilled trades and blue-collar jobs have been lost or sacrificed. As such, in a time where people are not aware of such obvious problems such as these, I feel that as someone who also has to commute out of the city to get to my job, I can relate to people like this who would like to find work in their hometown but can’t because such jobs are at a premium. As a result, they have to pay more to get to their jobs and spend more time commuting, which also affects our environment.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

A: In a continuation of my first point, I have noticed that there is a schism in the city in regards to finding jobs. As has been highlighted during the year, there are a lot of small businesses looking for people to hire. However, these jobs are in the retail sector, the cannabis stores, as well as restaurants and cafes. These jobs aren’t going to be taken by people who work in the manufacturing sector or those who work in skilled trades. Thus we have a situation where there are businesses that people want to run and businesses that people want to work for. Because these two sides are incompatible with each other, we could face a problem in the near future where businesses that are a part of the former, could shut down. So we need to encourage people who need work to take such jobs, but also help businesses that are struggling to stay open to alleviate their load to some extent. Meanwhile, we need to revitalize our manufacturing sector and give local residents more access to local jobs that best suit their skills sets.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Having a more balanced local economy, while also taking the opportunity to recognize that we are capable of accomplishing great things if we are willing to make an effort. It is my hope that we can ensure that anyone who lives here can also find work here and that it can be sustained in the long term.

Q.5 What is your platform?

In addition to my focus on the revitalization of our local industry, I have noticed that our city has become neglectful in regards to the environment. Every year, we see more trash littered all over the city, especially in Ward 3, where I live. Various forms of trash, big and small, have become hard to ignore. However, it seems that our residents litter without any regard for their neighbours or their neighbourhood. I would see that we take more responsibility in ensuring that we have a city where this is no longer a problem. Further, I would take steps to create greater awareness of how important that civic awareness is. We seem to be more ignorant of how important our local history is, choosing to take it for granted. It is essential to realize that because of the people who founded our city and our country, our families, ancestors and recent immigrants chose to come live here and as a result, many of us are alive now and that can’t be overstated. Realizing this will go a long way to healing our society’s wounds.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I have been involved with various volunteer organizations in the community and beyond. For over 20 years, I have worked with organizations that have included those in my church, with young people and even volunteering at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. I have served my local church organization in various leadership capacities such as organizing various youth-oriented events, including art contests and sporting competitions. I also stream video games on Twitch, which I have done for a few years now, with the most prominent being the MMO, Final Fantasy XIV, where I have been leading my own guild for seven years. I have also used these streams to raise money for charity for McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

Having lived in the region for my entire life, Kitchener has been a city where I have a strong connection. I have family and friends who call this city home and when my family would go to visit relatives in Kitchener as I was growing up, I could feel how significant that the city is. Growing up, whenever we would drive through the city, it felt like it was bigger than I could ever imagine and now as an adult, I still feel like even though I have lived in the region for so long, that there is still so much for me to discover about Kitchener. We have so much to be proud of in our city and it is something that I never hesitate to share with anyone.

Marijo Howard

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I have been a resident of Kitchener for over five decades and have always lived in Ward 3, with the exception of time away for post-secondary education. I hold a BEd from Nippising University, a BA from Wilfred Laurier University and a Diploma in Business and Design from the International Academy of Design.

I began my career in the business world holding increasingly senior roles in sales, marketing and public relations before entering the field of education.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

Community involvement has always been a passion of mine, from the time I was quite young helping at my church, hockey tournaments, Girl Guides of Canada etc.; to the over 25 years I dedicated to KW Octoberfest and its’ Executive Board of Directors, as well as chairing several Oktoberfest committees. I have previously been a consultant and/or fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association, St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Waterloo Region Down Syndrome Society, and KidsAbility. I have also held chair positions for St. Mary’s Hospital Volunteer Association, for Festival of Trees, and Best Friends of Big Sisters Gourmet dinner and golf tournament. I have donated many mornings helping make and serve breakfast to many children from Wilson School with Nutrition for Learning. These are just a few of the organizations that have all benefited from my energy and enthusiasm for making life better for the citizens of our community.

Inspired by over 40 years of working with members of our community, I am now motivated to put my business acumen, focus, energy and enthusiasm toward serving all citizens of Ward 3 as their representative in city council, as well as a Councillor overseeing the entire City of Kitchener. In doing so my goal is to ensure that all members of the community feel they have a voice that is heard.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I believe affordable housing solutions and food insecurities, especially for our vulnerable seniors and families with young children to be the biggest issues facing our ward and city at this time.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Kitchener is a vibrant city with a strong arts and culture presence, great events, festivals and celebrations. We are also fortunate to have great sports and recreation facilities and opportunities throughout the community. I want Kitchener to continue offering all of these things for our residents, as well as many peaceful accessible nature spaces, dependable transportation options, infrastructure, and good roads. My vision is for our city to be a caring inclusive city that continues to see neighbour helping neighbour.

Q.5 What is your platform?

1) Fiscal responsibility: making sure tax dollars are used efficiently and effectively.

2) Working towards sustainable solutions for affordable housing.

3) Shining light on mental health issues especially in our youth by creating accessible infrastructures such as local support groups, sports and recreation programs for all.

4) Building long term community based solutions to end food insecurities.

5) Listening to, and understanding the issues of Ward 3 constituents and how I can support their issues.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

Walking our many nature trails with my husband and our dog, traveling, dabbling in the arts, reading and enjoying time with family and friends especially during community events.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

The diversity and inclusivity I see around me, as well as the natural green spaces and parks.

Bryan Richardson

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

My name is Bryan Richardson and I’m running for Ward 3 councillor. I’m a local business owner and I’ve lived here since 2003. I volunteer in this community. I’ve helped raise money for and have been boots on the ground with Food4Kids, Carizon Mental Health, Habitat for Humanity, Lutherwood, and recently with Kiwanis. I want to see this city thrive. I aim to help it do so.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I am a local business owner, I make my home here. My family is here. The issues that affect this city directly affect those I care about most in the world.

Through running a business, I have a very practical view of helping to run the city through that lens which includes practical problem solving and fiscal responsibility. The last two years were a challenge for all of us, and as a business owner we were hit hard but we could not give up. To my team and I, it wasn’t “if” we would succeed, but “how”. And by always moving forward, by always finding the “how” of every challenge, setback, and struggle, we thrived.

I want to bring that same spirit to our council. I want to see this city thrive. I want to find “how” and ensure our city continues to rise to its potential.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

Affordable housing has become the top issue in this city, and we’re seeing the effects across the region. People forced from their homes, people unable to afford rent, people in tent cities. All of this adds up to a community in need. It sees an increase in crime as more and more people have nowhere to go but the streets. Our downtown businesses and properties are being damaged and robbed. It affects our local economy, as people can no longer afford to shop local with so much of their income devoted to rent. The average 1 bedroom apartment is now $1800/month.

Story continues below advertisement

We have an amazing community, and already many are rising up to help, but if we don’t fix this issue through all levels of government, starting with the municipality, we will see the effects trickle into almost every aspect of our lives here.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

The goal is to continue to build the infrastructure and proper housing for a city that is set to continue growth through the next decade and beyond. We need to focus on revisiting our zoning laws, allowing us to do housing density right, so that our new developments move beyond single bedroom high rises, and address the “missing middle” by including 2-3 bedroom units, townhomes, and strip homes. Through this, we can provide the housing our city desperately needs without lowering the quality of life for those already living in these neighbourhoods, which is a common concern many of our citizens have.

Q.5 What is your platform?

Affordable Housing for families.

Safe Communities and neighbourhoods.

Practical and Environmentally friendly infrastructure to keep ahead of growth.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time you can find me on the football field, hockey rink, or playing (way too many) board games with my family and friends. You can also find me at one of our amazing local craft breweries, trying whatever is new on tap.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

I love this community. There are always incredible community events that cater to every walk of life, from amazing art scenes, concerts, to local breweries and sports. I love that there is always something to attend where you can enjoy what our talented community has to offer and meet new and interesting people.

Global News has also reached out to Devon Harnarian but has not received a response as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.