2022 Ontario municipal election: Meet the Waterloo Ward 4 council candidates

On Oct. 24, voters across Ontario’s Waterloo Region will head to the polls to elect city and regional councillors, mayors and a regional chair.

Residents of Waterloo, the region’s smallest city, will elect councillors in seven wards as well as a mayor to form city council.

There will be at least three new faces in place, as Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth, Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Henry and Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore have chosen not to seek re-election.

In Ward 4, veteran Coun. Sandra Hanmer has been in office since 2006. This time around, she will have to fend off challenges from Maryssa Barras and Obinna Obi in order to win a fifth term in office.

To help voters ahead of the election, Global News has reached out to all of those running for regional or city council, mayor or regional chair in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo with available online contact info. Those running for office were emailed a list of seven questions and in the coming days, the responses for every candidate who replies will be shared.

What follows are the responses received from those running for councillor in Waterloo, with the candidates being listed in alphabetical order:

Diane Freeman

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I am a professional engineer with over 30 years of engineering experience. I work as an air quality specialist for an engineering consulting company. I have served in the capacity of Ward 4 Councillor for the citizens of Waterloo since 2006 and I am seeking another term of office.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I love serving the citizens of Ward 4 and working as a city councillor. With four members of council stepping back and three one term councillors seeking re-election, I believe I am the right person to provide some continuity and institutional memory to the new mayor and council.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I believe the top three issues facing the Ward and City as a whole are: Financial management; infrastructure reinvestment; and climate change.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

Over the coming years, the City of Waterloo needs to remain focused on continued infrastructure reinvestment; informed decision making with a lens of community wellbeing and climate change mitigation; and creative use of resources, including time and money, to address the ever-changing needs and expectations of the citizens of Waterloo.

Q.5 What is your platform?

My goal continues to be to work with other like-minded members of council to grow and strengthen the City of Waterloo so it remains the location of choice for innovative and growing businesses.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I am an active person. In my spare time, I like to garden, read, train dogs, knit, downhill ski, cycle, and play guitar.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

My favourite thing about living in Ward 4 and the City of Waterloo is the people I meet and interact with each day.

Obinna Obi

Q.1 Please give a brief background of yourself including what you do for a living and how long you have lived in the area? (If you are an incumbent, please state how long you have held the position.)

I came to Canada as a student in 2014. I moved to the City of Waterloo in May of 2021. I currently work as a community support worker in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Q.2 Why do you believe you are the right person for the job?

I have worked very closely with individuals in the grassroot as a community support worker so I know what they really need and I feel I am able to bring the change they require to the council.

Q.3 What do you think is the most important issue facing your ward and the city as a whole?

I believe affordable housing is the most important issue facing the city. There is not enough housing for students, young professionals and seniors in the city; and with academic institutions and tech companies around the city, prices of houses have gone up which most people are unable to afford.

Q.4 Looking down the road, what are your long-term goals for the city?

In a couple of years, I expect to see young families owning their own home and having enough money in their pocket to feed their family. I also expect to see childcare infrastructures built for our children to engage with, learn and enjoy.

Q.5 What is your platform?

My platform is an inclusive government where the young, old, people from diverse ethnicities and people with disabilities will have their voice heard in the council and their interests protected.

Q.6 What do you like to do in your spare time?

I go for occasional walks and play with my two young kids. I also enjoy baking and movies.

Q.7 What is your favourite thing about living in your city/ward?

There are parks around most neighborhoods and the bike trails are magnificent.

Global News has also reached out to Maryssa Barras but has not received responses to the questions as of publication. This copy will be updated as further answers arrive.