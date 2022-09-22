Menu

Health

WRHA hopes to cut down on wait times, reduce stress on emergency departments with new initiatives

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 3:53 pm
Dr. Joss Reimer. View image in full screen
Dr. Joss Reimer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says it’s expanding hours at five clinics across the city in an attempt to take the stress off wait-time backlogs at urgent care and emergency facilities.

The Walk-in Connected Care Clinics will now be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends — effectively doubling the number of daily available appointments from 150 to 300.

Dr. Joss Reimer, chief medical officer of health with the WRHA, said a significant percentage of people who visit a hospital could be instead treated through a walk-in or doctor’s office.

Read more: Staff shortages to cause long waits at Health Science Centre in Winnipeg

“Every month, approximately 40 per cent of people who visit a Winnipeg urgent care centre or emergency department could receive the health care they need, often without the lengthy waits, through a walk-in clinic or doctor’s office,” said Reimer.

The clinics are available on a walk-in basis when you’re not able to see your primary care provider right away.

The health authority is also launching, as of Thursday, an updated website offering information and resources to help Winnipeggers decide on the best options to access the health care they need. The site will also display real-time wait information for the five walk-in clinics as well as local urgent care and emergency departments.

“By directing people to the right health-care service for their needs, and giving them information they need to make a decision about where to go for health-care services at their fingertips, we will be able to get the best possible care sooner to more people, and ultimately reduce the length of time people spend waiting for care,” said Reimer.

Click to play video: 'Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care' Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care
Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care – Sep 13, 2022

 

