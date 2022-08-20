Staff shortages to cause long waits at Health Science Centre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s largest trauma care centre is projecting staffing challenges in its emergency department this weekend.

Shared Health sent a notice out Friday that they anticipate longer wait times for lower acuity patients at Health Science Centre’s emergency department this weekend.

They say they’re working to mitigate staffing issues by asking more workers to come in, approaching staff to work overtime and assigning critical care nurses when possible to assist in the ED.

“The public should be assured that the sickest and most injured patients continue to be prioritized upon arrival in our ED to ensure they get the care they need with zero to minimal wait,” Shared Health wrote in a statement.

“While nurse staffing levels in the department will vary by shift, the challenges have generally tended to be more acute this summer on weekends, particularly with filling evening and overnight shifts.”

Shared Health says a new mentorship program, creating a provincial float pool and financial incentives are some of the ways they’re working to recruit and retain nursing staff.