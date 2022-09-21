Impaired driving counts laid against Salford, Ont. woman in fatal Norwich Twp. crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old Salford, Ont. woman is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision over the weekend in Norwich Township that left one person dead, OPP say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road around 6:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries where they were later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the driver of the SUV as Dianne Hamulecki, 70, of Norwich Township.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, however police revealed Wednesday that the 63-year-old woman from Salford, has since been charged with two impaired driving-related offences in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

#OxfordOPP on scene of a fatal collision at Oxford Rd 13 & Norwich Rd #NorwichTwp. Traffic is being rerouted @ Quaker St, Pleasant Valley Rd, Zenda Line and Middletown Line Please avoid the area while #OPP are on scene investigating. Updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/6euaDeYW6O — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 19, 2022

The accused faces one count each of operation while impaired causing death and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, in addition to one count of dangerous operation causing death, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock at a later date.

Advertisement