Man charged in overnight Richmond Row stabbing investigation: London, Ont. police

A 26-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing investigation in the city’s downtown core Wednesday morning.
Investigators say a man walking near Richmond and Hyman streets around 3 a.m. was approached by a man who was unknown to him.
The pair got into a verbal altercation that turned physical when one man stabbed the other, police said.
The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect to officers and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.
The suspect was located and arrested a short distance away, police said.
The accused, a 26-year-old man from London, faces an aggravated assault count and a breach of probation count, police said.
He remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
