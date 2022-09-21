SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:36 pm
Manitoba's chief provincial health officer will be providing an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Manitoba's chief provincial health officer will be providing an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon. JGW

Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will be providing an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Wednesday afternoon.

On Sept. 2, Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, said the province is expecting a shipment of 27,650 doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine.

An additional 77,600 doses were also confirmed for the week of Sept. 12.

This vaccine has been developed to protect against both the original virus and the Omicron variant.

Read more: Manitoba announces first groups eligible for bivalent COVID vaccine

To get the bivalent vaccine, Manitobans must have completed their primary two doses of vaccine, and it’s recommended that you wait six months after a previous dose of vaccine or a COVID-19 infection.

The province said people who meet the criteria can get the bivalent vaccine after three months, if they feel they’re at increased risk.

Currently, adults 65 and older, Indigenous people 18 or older, adults with high-risk medical conditions, including those who are immunocompromised, health-care workers, and care home residents are eligible for the vaccine.

Global News will be live streaming this conference at 2 p.m.

