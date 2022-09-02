Manitoba vaccine update coming Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. from the legislative building.

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

