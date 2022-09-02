SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba vaccine update coming Friday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 10:38 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba deputy chief provincial public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba deputy chief provincial public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. from the legislative building.

Read more: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions up as latest Manitoba COVID-19 numbers released

Global News will stream the news conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster' Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster
Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster – Aug 24, 2022
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba Health tagVaccine Update tagDr. Jazz Atwal tagManitoba vaccine update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers