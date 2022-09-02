Manitoba vaccine update coming Friday afternoon

Manitoba health officials will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program Friday.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer, will speak to the media at 12:30 p.m. from the legislative building.
Read more: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions up as latest Manitoba COVID-19 numbers released
Read More
Global News will stream the news conference on this page.
Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments