Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions up as latest Manitoba COVID-19 numbers released

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 10:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: Aug 21-27' Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers: Aug 21-27
Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers for August 21-27 as hospitalizations and ICU admissions are both up.

The number of people admitted to hospital and ICU is up, according to Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 report.

During the week of August 21-27, 67 people were taken to hospital, which is up from 60 the last report.

Nine people were admitted to ICU, which is up from 8.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers from August 14-20

Deaths were down slightly with 6 compared to 9 the week before.

The number of deaths in the province from COVID-19 is now at 2,115.

According to the city’s wastewater surveillance data, a decrease in activity level from late July has been observed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagManitoba tagICU taghospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers