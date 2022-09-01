Hospitalizations, ICU admissions up as latest Manitoba COVID-19 numbers released

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people admitted to hospital and ICU is up, according to Manitoba’s latest COVID-19 report.

During the week of August 21-27, 67 people were taken to hospital, which is up from 60 the last report.

Nine people were admitted to ICU, which is up from 8.

Deaths were down slightly with 6 compared to 9 the week before.

The number of deaths in the province from COVID-19 is now at 2,115.

According to the city’s wastewater surveillance data, a decrease in activity level from late July has been observed.