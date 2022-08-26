Severe COVID-19 outcomes have gone down in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks on the upswing, severe outcomes from COVID-19 have gone down in Manitoba.

From Aug. 14 to 20 the province said 60 people were taken to hospital, which is down from 72 the week before.

Eight of those people had to go to the intensive care unit, down from 19.

However, the number of deaths as a result of the virus is up with nine compared with two last week. This puts the provincial death toll at 2,105.

Additionally, there were five outbreaks of the virus in long-term care homes reported.

As of Aug. 16, wastewater surveillance data still shows ongoing activity of COVID-19 in Winnipeg.

