Health

Severe COVID-19 outcomes have gone down in Manitoba

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster' Manitoba kids age 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster
Manitoba kids between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

After weeks on the upswing, severe outcomes from COVID-19 have gone down in Manitoba.

From Aug. 14 to 20 the province said 60 people were taken to hospital, which is down from 72 the week before.

Eight of those people had to go to the intensive care unit, down from 19.

Severe COVID-19 outcomes on the rise in Manitoba, health officials say

However, the number of deaths as a result of the virus is up with nine compared with two last week. This puts the provincial death toll at 2,105.

Additionally, there were five outbreaks of the virus in long-term care homes reported.

As of Aug. 16, wastewater surveillance data still shows ongoing activity of COVID-19 in Winnipeg.


