Severe COVID-19 outcomes on the rise in Manitoba, health officials say

For the fourth week in a row, severe outcomes from COVID-19 continue to increase in Manitoba.

Between Aug. 7 and 13, the province said 72 people were admitted to hospital, including 19 who were put in intensive care.

Two Manitobans with the virus died during that week.

That’s an increase when compared with 57 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions the week before, although the number of deaths has dropped from six to two.

The province also reported seven outbreaks in Manitoba long-term care homes.

Wastewater surveillance data for the city of Winnipeg as of Aug. 11 indicated ongoing activity of COVID-19, but a decrease from late July.

As of Aug. 13, the province said, more than 83 per cent of Manitobans age five and older had been fully vaccinated.

