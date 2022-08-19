Menu

Health

Severe COVID-19 outcomes on the rise in Manitoba, health officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: '‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO says with rise in global COVID-19 fatalities' ‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO says with rise in global COVID-19 fatalities
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the number of deaths from COVID-19 was on the rise globally, with 15,000 people having died from the virus in the last week alone.

For the fourth week in a row, severe outcomes from COVID-19 continue to increase in Manitoba.

Between Aug. 7 and 13, the province said 72 people were admitted to hospital, including 19 who were put in intensive care.

Two Manitobans with the virus died during that week.

That’s an increase when compared with 57 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions the week before, although the number of deaths has dropped from six to two.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report

The province also reported seven outbreaks in Manitoba long-term care homes.

Wastewater surveillance data for the city of Winnipeg as of Aug. 11 indicated ongoing activity of COVID-19, but a decrease from late July.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Aug. 13, the province said, more than 83 per cent of Manitobans age five and older had been fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report' COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Manitoba, province says in report – Aug 4, 2022

 

