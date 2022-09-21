Guelph police seek person of interest in robbery case

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in an armed robbery case.

The robbery occurred at a store in the Victoria Road South and York Road area around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Investigators say a man went inside, approached a lone store employee, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The suspect left the store with a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

The employee was not hurt.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with short, light brown or dirty blond hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt with ‘Aero 1987’ on the front, dark blue jeans, black shoes and a black face mask.

Guelph police released a photo of a man (seen below) that they want to speak to.

If you have information on the robbery or recognize the person in the photo, you are asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7145 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Guelph police want to speak to this individual in a robbery case. Guelph Police Service