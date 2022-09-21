COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Brighton, 94 new cases, outbreak at Northumberland Hills Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a new death, 94 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new outbreaks over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 99 — up from 72 reported on Sept 14. Among the 94 new cases reported Wednesday are 58 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 31 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. Among the 99 active cases, there are 41 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 52 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 138 since the pandemic was declared, including 125 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths — one new death since Sept. 12. To date in 2022, there have been 62 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, with 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County (a Brighton resident) and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: 223 reported so far in 2022 — six more admissions since Sept. 14. There have been 96 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 111 in Northumberland County (five more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for two patients. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday reported eight admitted patients (see more details below under outbreaks).

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,900 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,672 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,426 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 798 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since the Sept. 14 update:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit. As of Sept. 20 there were five active cases of COVID-19 among admitted patients in the unit. Across the hospital as a whole, there are currently eight admitted patients with COVID-19. The hospital announced Tuesday it was going to “temporarily pause” visitation to the unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Sept. 19 on the restorative care unit. As of Sept. 20 there were five active cases of COVID-19 among admitted patients in the unit. Across the hospital as a whole, there are currently eight admitted patients with COVID-19. The hospital announced Tuesday it was going to “temporarily pause” visitation to the unit. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak.

Declared Sept. 19 as a facility-wide outbreak. Regency Manor in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Owner Southbridge Care Homes reports three residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Sept. 17 on the second floor. Owner Southbridge Care Homes reports three residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are fully vaccinated. Community Living group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Sept. 18 on the second floor of the home. Adelaide Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 14

Other active outbreaks:

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Sept. 13 as a facility-wide outbreak

Declared Sept. 13 as a facility-wide outbreak Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7. Warkworth Institution (unit 5): Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 15 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 19 — four more cases since an update issued on Sept. 14.

(unit 5): Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 15 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 19 — four more cases since an update issued on Sept. 14. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26.

Outbreaks declared over since Sept 14:

Community Living Trent Lakes group home in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 12 and lifted on Sept. 18.