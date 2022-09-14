COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 new hospitalized cases, outbreak declared at Bobcaygeon retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three more hospitalized cases and 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the two days, according to data released on Wednesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported the data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 72 — up from 69 reported on Monday, Sept. 12. Among the 20 new cases reported Wednesday are 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. Among the 72 active cases, there are 34 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 33 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 137 since the pandemic was declared, including 124 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths — unchanged since Monday when two new deaths were reported. To date in 2022, there have been 61 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction with 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 23 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: 217 reported so far in 2022 — three more admissions since Sept. 12. There have been 95 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 106 in Northumberland County (two more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for either patient.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,810 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,580 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,393 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 782 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since Sept. 12:

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Sept. 13 as a facility wide outbreak.

Other active outbreaks:

Community Living Trent Lakes group home in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 12.

group home in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 12. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7.