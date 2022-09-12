COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, Cobourg, 7 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths and 65 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past five days, according to data released on Monday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported the data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 69 — up from 65 reported on Sept. 7 and down from 91 reported on Aug. 29. Among the 65 new cases reported Monday are 31 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. Among the 69 active cases, there are 34 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 31 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 137 since the pandemic was declared, including 124 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths — two new deaths since Sept. 7. To date in 2022, there have been 61 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction with 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 23 in Northumberland County (one more, a death reported in Cobourg) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported.

Hospitalized cases: 214 reported so far in 2022 — seven more admissions since the Sept. 7 update — with 94 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 106 in Northumberland County (five more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient with COVID-19 as of noon Monday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,790 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,560 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,384 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 780 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since Sept. 7:

Community Living Trent Lakes group home in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 12.

group home in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 12. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared Sept. 7.

Other active outbreaks:

Warkworth Institution (unit 5); Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 10 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 11 — unchanged since Sept. 7.

(unit 5); Declared Aug. 30. Correctional Service of Canada reports 10 active cases among inmates at the prison as of Sept. 11 — unchanged since Sept. 7. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 26

Outbreaks declared over since Sept. 7:

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18 and lifted on Sept. 12.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18 and lifted on Sept. 12. Legion Village senior living in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 22 and lifted on Sept. 9.