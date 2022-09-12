Menu

Health

Ontario begins offering bivalent COVID vaccines to most vulnerable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2022 8:27 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says' COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says
COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says – Sep 1, 2022

Ontario is offering Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccines to residents considered the most vulnerable, including people aged 70 and older, long-term care residents and health-care workers.

The province says its booking system opened this morning for bivalent vaccines, and the first appointments can also begin starting today.

Indigenous people and their household members aged 18 and older, immunocompromised people aged 12 and older, pregnant people and health-care workers who are 18 and older are also eligible as of today.

Read more: No need to isolate for 5 days if COVID-positive as long as symptoms improve: Ontario top doc

Booster appointments will be paused for people outside those populations to accommodate distribution to the highest-priority groups.

But the province says people aged 18 and older can start booking bivalent booster appointments today for planning purposes.

The vaccine rollout comes after the province received its first shipment of the shots last week.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
