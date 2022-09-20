Alberta paramedic killed in collision to be given full EMS honours procession

Send this page to someone via email

Primary care paramedic Dallas Boyko will receive a full EMS honours procession ahead of her celebration of life on Wednesday.

Boyko was on duty early in the morning on Sept. 10, driving an ambulance on Highway 39 near Thorsby, Alta., when RCMP say another vehicle appears to have crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the ambulance.

Both Boyko and the driver of the car died at the scene. Another paramedic was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Park Pavilion in Stony Plain.

Prior to the ceremony, an honours procession will march from Glenn Hall Centennial Arena to Heritage Park. It’s a 2.2-kilometre route that’s expected to take about 30 minutes.

All uniformed emergency services personnel that wish to participate in the march are welcome and should meet at the muster point in dress uniform or best duty uniform by 10:30 a.m.

The honours procession will begin at 11:45 a.m.

AHS will be providing a livestream of both the celebration of life and the honours procession.

View image in full screen A paramedic’s badge lies in the grass on the side of Hwy. 39 after a fatal collision Sept. 10, 2022. Global News

There is also a digital book of condolence available on the AHS website.

“Dallas is lovingly and proudly remembered by her son Arden, her nephew Nash, her brother Dusty, cousin Dawn and an extended family, as well as many colleagues, and friends,” the condolence page reads.

“Throughout her distinguished 25-year career, Dallas treated thousands of patients with tremendous courage, compassion and skill.

“Dallas mentored and precepted hundreds of students and new staff and made dozens of very close friendships during her career.

“In recognition of her tremendous dedication and service, Dallas was awarded the 12-year provincial service medal, in addition to countless commendations from patients, families, peers and supervisors.”

The family has established a fund for Boyko’s 14-year-old son, Arden. Donations can be made by sending an e-transfer to inmemoryofdallasboyko@gmail.com.