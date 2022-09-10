Paramedic, driver dead after car drifts across highway centre line in Thorsby

An on-duty paramedic has died following a fatal collision along Hwy. 39 in Thorsby, Alta., very early Saturday morning.
RCMP received a call of the collision along Hwy. 39, west of Thorsby at 4 a.m.
A 27-year-old Edmonton man driving a Buick Skylark appeared to have crossed the centre line of the road, crashing head-on into the ambulance, RCMP told Global News.
The 51-year-old paramedic from Spruce Grove, who was driving the ambulance, and the driver of the oncoming vehicle both died on scene.
Drugs and alcohol are believed to have been a factor, according to RCMP.
The ambulance passenger — also EMS staff — was taken by EMS ground ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
There were no other passengers in either vehicle.
Thorsby, Alta., is located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
