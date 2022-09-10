Menu

Paramedic, driver dead after car drifts across highway centre line in Thorsby

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 10, 2022 3:03 pm
A paramedic and an Edmonton man are dead after they vehicles collided along Hwy. 39 near Thorsby, Alta., Sept. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
A paramedic and an Edmonton man are dead after they vehicles collided along Hwy. 39 near Thorsby, Alta., Sept. 10, 2022. Global News

An on-duty paramedic has died following a fatal collision along Hwy. 39 in Thorsby, Alta., very early Saturday morning.

RCMP received a call of the collision along Hwy. 39, west of Thorsby at 4 a.m.

A 27-year-old Edmonton man driving a Buick Skylark appeared to have crossed the centre line of the road, crashing head-on into the ambulance, RCMP told Global News.

The 51-year-old paramedic from Spruce Grove, who was driving the ambulance, and the driver of the oncoming vehicle both died on scene.

Drugs and alcohol are believed to have been a factor, according to RCMP.

Read more: Death of Alberta paramedic reignites discussion over state of EMS in the province

The ambulance passenger — also EMS staff — was taken by EMS ground ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Thorsby, Alta., is located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

