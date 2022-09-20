Menu

Crime

Suspect stole Porsche, Audi and Mercedes from dealerships, York police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 4:31 pm
Joseph Roland Arsene Racine, 47, from St. Andrews West, Ont., faces a number of charges. View image in full screen
Joseph Roland Arsene Racine, 47, from St. Andrews West, Ont., faces a number of charges. Handout / York Regional Police

An arrest has been made after York Regional Police say a suspect stole a Porsche, an Audi and a Mercedes from different car dealerships.

Police said they began an investigation on Aug. 2 when they were told of a Porsche Panamara that was stolen from a dealership in the McCowan Road and Bullock Drive area in Markham, Ont.

Police said a suspect had been looking at the vehicle with an employee, then drove away.

A few weeks later — on Aug. 29 — police said the suspect went to another dealership in the Steeles Avenue East and Woodbine Avenue area. There, the suspect allegedly requested to test drive an Audi RS7, started the car, then drove away.

On Sept. 15, the suspect allegedly went to another dealership in the Kennedy Road and Castan Avenue area, this time requesting to test drive a Mercedes SUV. Again, he allegedly started the vehicle and drove away.

Later that day, the stolen vehicle was spotted in a parking lot and officers tried to apprehend the suspect, police said.

“One police vehicle was damaged in an attempt to flee before the driver ran away on foot,” officers said.

“An attempt to carjack another vehicle from the parking lot was unsuccessful.”

Police said they’re releasing an image of the accused “to ensure that no other similar incidents have occurred that have not yet been reported.”

Joseph Roland Arsene Racine, 47, from St. Andrews West, Ont., faces a number of charges including three counts of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, robbery, resisting arrest, breach of probation and more.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Friday.

