Police looking for 3 suspects after 2 pharmacy robberies in Vaughan, Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say they are searching for three male suspects after pharmacy robberies in both Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

Police said on Monday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pharmacy being robbed in the Chancellor and Fiori drives area in Vaughan.

Investigators said three men walked into the store and threatened employees with handguns.

The suspects demanded prescription drugs and money, police said. They added that the suspects were able to take narcotics and cash before fleeing the pharmacy in a silver vehicle.

Then, just hours later, at around 7 p.m., officers responded to another pharmacy for a robbery.

When officers arrived to a pharmacy in the Yonge Street and Bedford Park Avenue area in Richmond Hill, they learned three male suspects had also robbed that store.

Police said the men entered the store demanding cash and drugs while visibly armed with handguns. They were able to take narcotics and cash, police said.

The suspects then fled in a silver vehicle.

No employees were physically injured during either robbery, police said.

Investigators said they believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

The suspects are described by police as adult males who were wearing black clothing, gloves and masks.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact investigators.