Police arrest man in connection to Toronto, Markham jewelry store robberies

Police have arrested a man in Toronto after a spree of jewelry store robberies.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Progress Avenue and Triton Road for reports three men had entered a jewelry store wearing masks and construction outfits on June 8.

Police allege one man pointed a gun at an employee, ordering them into the back office. The men then opened display cases and took quantities of jewelry, officers said.

Then, on June 22, police responded to another robbery call, this time in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road in York Region.

Officers said five men entered a jewelry store wearing masks. It is alleged they used a hammer, mallet and crowbar to smash glass display cases and remove “a large quantity” of jewelry.

They fled the store and made away in getaway cars, police said.

Officers from Toronto police and York Regional Police worked together on an investigation and, on Sept. 15, police arrested a man and executed two search warrants.

During a search, a loaded 9mm Glock gun and a quantity of Fentanyl were found, police said.

Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Salmon from Toronto was arrested. He faces numerous charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of forcible confinement.

Police said four suspects are still being sought.