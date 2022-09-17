Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest man in connection to Toronto, Markham jewelry store robberies

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 12:41 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Police have arrested a man in Toronto after a spree of jewelry store robberies.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Progress Avenue and Triton Road for reports three men had entered a jewelry store wearing masks and construction outfits on June 8.

Police allege one man pointed a gun at an employee, ordering them into the back office. The men then opened display cases and took quantities of jewelry, officers said.

Read more: 4th man arrested in connection with Toronto jewelry store robbery: police

Then, on June 22, police responded to another robbery call, this time in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road in York Region.

Trending Stories

Officers said five men entered a jewelry store wearing masks. It is alleged they used a hammer, mallet and crowbar to smash glass display cases and remove “a large quantity” of jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

They fled the store and made away in getaway cars, police said.

Officers from Toronto police and York Regional Police worked together on an investigation and, on Sept. 15, police arrested a man and executed two search warrants.

Read more: Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with jewelry store robbery in Toronto

During a search, a loaded 9mm Glock gun and a quantity of Fentanyl were found, police said.

Twenty-four-year-old Stephan Salmon from Toronto was arrested. He faces numerous charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of forcible confinement.

Police said four suspects are still being sought.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagYork Regional Police tagTPS tagYork Region tagYRP tagSteeles Avenue tagKennedy Road tagProgress Avenue tagjewelry store robberies tagprogress avenue triton road jewelry store robbery tagTriton Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers