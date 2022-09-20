Menu

Crime

Southeast Calgary shooting victim remembered as father figure

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted September 20, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Innocent victim gunned down in southeast Calgary shooting: police' Innocent victim gunned down in southeast Calgary shooting: police
Police say a man killed in a shooting at a southeast Calgary restaurant in August was an innocent victim. Now, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a another man who is charged with second-degree murder. Ina Sidhu reports – Sep 1, 2022

The victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in southeast Calgary last month was working to bring his family from Ethiopia to join him in Canada.

Temesgen Tesfatsion, 35, was the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Read more: One man dead following shooting at southeast Calgary bar

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene on 17 Avenue near 34 Street S.E. around 4:40 a.m. to find a man suffering injuries from a gunshot.

According to the Calgary Police Service, Tesfatsion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Filimon Asmelash Asfiha, 34, was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tesfatsion’s family remembered him as a devoted husband and a humble person.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid in southeast Calgary shooting

Tesfatsion came to Canada in 2019 and worked to build a life here to bring his family from Ethiopia to join him. He was studying to become a certified heavy-duty mechanic, and he was supposed to graduate on Tuesday.

He also obtained his Class 4 commercial license and completed his air-brake program certification in hopes of becoming a commercial truck driver.

Tesfatsion’s family described him as a father figure to his nieces and nephews and was called a true family man.

Click to play video: 'Calgary reaches 99 shootings this year as advocates call for action' Calgary reaches 99 shootings this year as advocates call for action
Calgary reaches 99 shootings this year as advocates call for action – Sep 1, 2022

“This was a senseless killing and we know Temesgen was not a target and that he was and remains an innocent man,” Tesfatsion’s family’s statement read.

“There are not enough words to describe the loving and caring person Temesgen was. Our brother was remarkable in so many ways, he lived his life to the fullest and he touched so many people.”

Tesfatsion is survived by his wife and two sons, along with extended family and family friends. Shortly before he died, he purchased a plane ticket to travel back home to celebrate his son’s first birthday, whom he had never met before.

Read more: ‘Not the Calgary I grew up in’: Community group concerned over rash of shootings

“Our brother always said how important it was to see the humanity in everyone. He will be remembered as a responsible, caring, goal-oriented, determined, and compassionate person,” the statement read.

“At this time, we want to express our sincerest gratitude to everyone for their love and support and for helping us through this incredibly difficult time.”

A celebration of life for Tesfatsion is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

