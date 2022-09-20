Sinkhole swallows several cars at south Edmonton dealership

Send this page to someone via email

At least four vehicles were seen sinking into the parking lot of a south Edmonton car dealership Tuesday morning.

Four cars were either fully or partially in the sinkhole outside Infiniti South Edmonton just off Gateway Blvd. and south of Ellerslie Road.

A section of parking lot was cordoned off by orange pilons outside the service area entrance.

Cliffs Towing was on site at 11:30 a.m.

The general manager of the dealership declined to comment.

— More to come…

View image in full screen Sinkhole in the parking lot of Infiniti South Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2022. Global News