Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Sinkhole swallows several cars at south Edmonton dealership

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 1:35 pm
dealership sinkhole View image in full screen
Sinkhole in the parking lot of Infiniti South Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2022. Global News

At least four vehicles were seen sinking into the parking lot of a south Edmonton car dealership Tuesday morning.

Four cars were either fully or partially in the sinkhole outside Infiniti South Edmonton just off Gateway Blvd. and south of Ellerslie Road.

A section of parking lot was cordoned off by orange pilons outside the service area entrance.

Cliffs Towing was on site at 11:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

The general manager of the dealership declined to comment.

— More to come…

Sinkhole in the parking lot of Infiniti South Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Sinkhole in the parking lot of Infiniti South Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Traffic tagSinkhole tagSouth Edmonton tagCar Dealership tagEllerslie Road tagedmonton sinkhole tagInfiniti dealership tagmercedes dealership tagvehicle dealership tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers