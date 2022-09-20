Sinkhole swallows several cars at south Edmonton dealership

At least four vehicles were seen sinking into the parking lot of a south Edmonton car dealership Tuesday morning.
Four cars were either fully or partially in the sinkhole outside Infiniti South Edmonton just off Gateway Blvd. and south of Ellerslie Road.
A section of parking lot was cordoned off by orange pilons outside the service area entrance.
Cliffs Towing was on site at 11:30 a.m.
The general manager of the dealership declined to comment.
— More to come…
