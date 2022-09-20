Bracebridge OPP charge 3 people with impaired driving following multiple crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP had a busy start to the week with three crashes resulting in three separate people facing charges for impaired driving.

On Monday around 9:50 a.m., police responded after a vehicle had crashed into the ditch on Doherty Road in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Police say the driver, a 21-year-old from Bracebridge, faces seven charges, including impaired operation by drug, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a schedule three substance.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Nov. 1.

The second crash happened later that day, around 1:20 p.m., when officers responded after a vehicle struck a hydro pole and ended up in the ditch on Highway 11 North near Hasting Drive in Gravenhurst.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

Officers say an investigation into the cause of the crash led them to arrest and charge a 58-year-old woman from Muskoka Lakes Township.

The woman was charged with operation while impaired by drug.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Oct.11, 2022.

The third crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded after a pickup truck crashed into a ditch on Waters Road in Gravenhurst.

Police say the driver was uninjured, but an investigation into the crash led officers to arrest and charge a 67-year-old man from Gravenhurst with operation while impaired by alcohol and driving while under suspension.

The man is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Sept. 20, 2022.