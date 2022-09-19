Barrie Ont., man charged with impaired driving after boat crash on Georgian Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment have charged a Barrie man with impaired driving after his vessel struck another on the waters of Georgian Bay.

OPP said the crash happened on Sunday in Georgian Bay’s Ojibway Bay, north west of Beausoleil Island, Georgian Bay Islands National Park.

Police say they were notified at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday that a collision had occurred between a 48-foot vessel which was docked and a 30-foot vessel which left the scene.

Concerns were expressed that the driver of the vessel was impaired, police say.

Police located the 30-foot vessel at a marina in Tiny Township shortly after 9 a.m. and spoke with the operator.

Officers reported seeing signs of alcohol consumption and demanded that the operator submit to an alcohol screening test.

The man was then arrested and transported to the detachment to provide further samples, police say.

The 36-year-old man from Barrie, Ont., has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams.

When charged with an impaired related occurrence on the water, the accused’s driver’s license is suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Tuesday, Oct. 20.