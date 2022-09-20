London, Ont. municipal campaign sign defaced with ‘slurs against people with disabilities’

Send this page to someone via email

A local municipal candidate is speaking out after both sides of a campaign sign were defaced in London, Ont., over the weekend.

Sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday, Ward 11 candidate Jeremy McCall said a sign on a private lawn on Baseline Road, between Edward Street and Dundee Place, was defaced with “slurs against persons with disabilities,” including the terms “broken,” “Jimmy McTard,” and “autismaloid.”

“This in itself is very troubling to me given that we do know many families on Baseline Road who have children with autism,” McCall told Global News on Monday.

Due to the location of the sign in the resident’s front yard, McCall said security cameras were unable to capture images of possible suspects.

The investigation has been handed over to London police.

Minor update – @lpsmediaoffice came by and took a statement, it turns out that I left a VM in a mailbox in a department that was not open yesterday. I appreciate their speedy and thorough response and everything has been fully documented- thank you! — Jeremy McCall (@jmccall54) September 20, 2022

McCall said that it is still unclear whether this was a targeted incident.

“My presence in the community, in social services, working with people with disabilities and mental health issues is well documented,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve done for 14 years and so it really hits close to home either way, despite whoever did this and what their intentions were.

“Ward 11 and the City of London must be a safe and accessible place for all persons, including the differently abled,” McCall added.

“Vandalism and hate speech should not be tolerated in our community.”

Anyone with information can contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).